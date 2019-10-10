Demolition begins on old Bay County library building

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — It is time to say goodbye to the old Bay County Public Library; the demolition process began on the building on Wednesday morning.

The old library building opened in 1967 at the City Marina, but was moved to its new location next to Bay County Government Center in 2008. The city then used the building as a City Hall annex. 

The project manager said on Wednesday that they found asbestos in the building, so they need to hose down the rubble as they work in order to keep it contained. 

He said it’ll take two to three weeks to complete the entire process.

