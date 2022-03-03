BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – There is now a light at the end of the tunnel for Haney Technical College.

Crews are taking-down four buildings that are 50-years old and were heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. The school already has plans for the new space they are creating.

It was demolition day at Haney Technical College Thursday, March 3.

As each brick and ceiling tile fell to the ground, Haney Director Ann Leonard could not help but get excited about plans finally coming to fruition.

“We thought this would happen back in January or before Christmas so we are trying to be patient,” Leonard said. “I keep the plans on my desk because that’s our end in sight.”

Since there are four buildings the school is demolishing, it is going to take a few weeks before they are cleared away. This will allow for new construction to start.

“The other three buildings have not been renovated since they were built and all of these buildings I believe were built in the late 60s early 70s so it’s time for there to be new construction,” Leonard said.

A new two-story facility costing roughly $14 million will replace them. Haney’s IT and nursing programs will be housed inside.

“In the planning, we intended there to be room to expand because those are two areas of high need for our community,” she said.

Since Hurricane Michael, those programs have been crammed into building one. Leonard is most excited for students and staff to have their own space once again.

Haney administrators hope to open the new addition in about two years.