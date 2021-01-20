Defuniak Springs woman left paralyzed after being shot

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB)– In Walton County, the hunt is still underway for the suspect or suspects responsible for shooting a woman along Highway 90, 17 times back on January 10.

Juana Arano, a wife and mother of two, will never be able to walk again due to a night she would not be able to forget.

Just over a week ago, Arano was driving in her silver Nissan Altima along Highway 90 when she was shot at, forcing her off the road.

After an off-duty Walton Deputy, John Avery saw her vehicle on the road on his way home. He pulled over to help when he spotted bullet holes covering her vehicle.

Avery helped Arano immediately, and she has transported to the hospital, where they learned bullets had struck her in the back and severed her spine.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating but has left many questioning why she was shot at in the first place.

The Sheriff’s office said Arano and her husband live a quiet life in DeFuniak Springs, but their lives now will never be the same.

The sheriff’s office is still asking for your help. If you have any information and want to stay anonymous, you can submit a tip to the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers. There is a $3,000 reward.

But if you want to help the family directly, there is a Go Fund Me that a community member has created to assist the family.