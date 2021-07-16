DeFuniak Springs welcomes new director to follow through with future expansion

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Walton and the city of DeFuniak Springs are expanding and both are trying to keep up with infrastructure, especially at the airport.

“They prefer to come here because we have the DeFuniak hospitality,” said New Airport Director Daniel Edwards.

Edwards is a DeFuniak native who has been in this new position for only three days.

“Walton County with the growth, for years now, we have been seeing massive economic and population explosion,” said Edwards. “So we need to grow as well.”

When it comes to growth, there are plans in place to expand the terminal so more rubber can meet the runway.

“And we need to accommodate more traffic, with that extension of the runway in the future we will accommodate larger aircraft, more aircraft with our renovation of the apron,” he said. “For some of our hangers, we will be able to house more tenants.”

Currently, there are about 50 tenants, not including many who fly into Walton County for long weekends and tie down their planes.

“We had some folks come through the Houston area yesterday, and they really are avoiding some of these larger airports in Okaloosa and Escambia county,” said Edwards.

This DeFuniak Springs-owned general aviation airport is unique to the Walton area and with expansions.

“Larger airplanes, let’s say a twin versus a single airplane, you are going to accommodate more customers coming through,” said Edwards.

Although there are no set plans to have commercial flights coming out of the DeFuniak Springs airport in the future, Edwards said that might not be out of the question.