DeFuniak Springs welcomes new City Manager

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — Residents of DeFuniak Springs have a new City Manager to turn to.

Back in February, former City Canager Mell Smigielski resigned from his position.

With infrastructure plans already in place and in progress, the new City Manager Robert Thompson is excited to continue those and have that be a good basis for a strong city foundation.

“My perspective is, you have to have a solid foundation,” said Thompson. “And we have great people here, and we are going to be telling more of the story of DeFuniak Springs.”

The city has and will continue to receive several million dollars through state and federal funding when it comes to adding new wastewater pipelines and plants.

“Once the proper infrastructure is in place, proper sewage and plumbing, and water and the roads are able to support the high volume, we want the big box stores to come in,” he said. “But even then it is in moderation. I don’t want this to become an Atlanta.”

Thompson has more than 30 years of management experience and most recently he was the former assistant county manager of Las Cruces in New Mexico. He said his family already feels at home in DeFuniak Springs.

“It has a quaint town-home feeling,” he said. “You don’t get that in the big city. You have people that are truly passionate. People that live here, people that stay here their entire lives or come back here for their experience.”

Thompson said he is open to answering any questions about what you might have about what is going on in your city.

To contact Thompson you can call the DeFuniak Springs City Hall