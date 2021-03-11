DeFuniak Springs police are tired of sharing their current building with rodents

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — For about as long as the DeFuniak Springs Police Department has been at their current building, so have other creatures.

Walton Commissioners and current staff said rodents have been spotted in their building on multiple occasions. But, that is not the only reason why they want to move.

The Defuniak Springs Police Department is moving locations from Highway 90, to the old Walton County Health Department off of Highway 83.

“Some people are like, is that like a hotel or a motel or something, and it might have been at some point,” said DeFuniak Springs City Marshal James Hurley.

Hurley said they moved into their current location back in the 90’s. It was originally built in 1933.

“There are sometimes rodents that show up, from time to time and we try to exterminate them and keep them out of the workplace, to keep a healthy environment for one,” said Hurley.

And he said old wiring is another issue. If it were to be inspected, he does not think it would pass.

Many of the Walton County Commissioners said they remembered working at this location off of Highway 90 when they were in law enforcement many years ago. Commissioner Mike Barker said he remembers particularly wiping off evidence that had creepy crawlies all over it to make sure it stayed safe.

“I know you need a new building. There is no doubt,” said Commissioner Barker.

The Walton Commission has passed a motion to help the police department move locations at their meeting Tuesday.

“The city doesn’t always have the best revenue streams,” Hurley said. “So looking for outlets and partners to partner with us to get some of those goals accomplished was the goal. The commission of Walton County came through to help us start a project.”

Hurley said right now they are looking to USDA for funding and grants to kick start demolition so they can move hopefully within the next year and a half.