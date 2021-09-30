DeFuniak Springs pharmacy urging residents to receive flu shot

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — As flu season approaches, health officials are worried some of that skepticism will cross over to flu shots. But a locally owned DeFuniak Springs pharmacy is having a lot of success in giving customers both vaccinations.

“It’s a family affair,” said Fisher’s Pharmacist Katelyn Tidwell.

Tidwell’s father has been the owner since the ‘80s. First established in 1954, the family-owned business is unlike any other. Their service goes above and beyond.

“I can pretty much tell what medicines they’re on before I even pull their profile up,” said Tidwell. “I know their allergies, I know their children.”

Right now, pharmacists are pushing for residents to get their annual flu shots.

“Patients with diabetes, heart disease, COPD, that flu shot protects you,” she said. “And if you were to still get the flu, after getting the flu shot, hopefully, you wouldn’t be as sick.”

Along with flu shots, the pharmacy offers all types of covid vaccines and testing.

“We can flu test, we can rapid covid test and we can do the molecular PCR COVID testing,” she said.

Tidwell explains what sets Fisher’s Pharmacy apart from others, it is that they know everyone’s name that walks through those doors behind me.

“This community means so much to us,” said Tidwell.

This personalized service has built trust after operating for 67 years.

“I feel like this is just the heartbeat of downtown and taking care of our residents,” she said. “We’ve seen them age, we’ve seen new babies all the way up to grandparents.”

Residents come from all over for vaccines.

“We’ve seen a lot of people drive from Alabama, we’ve seen traffic from Bonifay, Lynn Haven, and Panama City coming to us because we have all three vaccines and the process is easy,” said Tidwell.

Having trust creates a lot of pressure Tidwell said, but she does her research on all vaccines, to help answer all questions. Walk-ins are welcome. And all shots are free. For more information visit their website.