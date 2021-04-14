DeFuniak Springs officials are preparing for major growth within the next 5 years

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The city is preparing to welcome more businesses and residents within the next few years.

Roadwork and construction here in DeFuniak Springs are all part of a big-picture plan. Mayor Bob Campbell spoke to News 13 about the infrastructure plan that he is seeing for the next five to 10 years.

“DeFuniak is really feeling those birth pains,” Mayor Campbell said.

DeFuniak Springs has, and continues to receive several million dollars through state and federal funding for infrastructure upgrades.

“To do a force main sewer from the south of I-10 to our main plant, which will now give us the ability to handle a lot of growth out there which we have,” Campbell said.

Campbell also said they are working on gathering over $40 million in grants to start work on two waste-water plants.

“We are doing our very very best and a lot of that has to do with stormwater, sewer, and water and gas,” he said.

Through future growth, Campbell said he hopes to see a mixture of businesses, industrial jobs and residents moving to the area.

“DeFuniak has got a lot to offer,” Campbell said. “It’s a very historic town. It was a very enterprising town when my granddad was here and his colleagues, and so I am trying to do that again.”

Just 10 years ago, Campbell said DeFuniak looked very desolate. There has been a lot of growth, but nowhere near what officials expect to see.