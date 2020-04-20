DeFuniak Springs names new fire chief

News
Posted: / Updated:

Newly hired Fire Chief Ross Sheffield (center) is welcomed by DeFuniak Springs City Manager Mell Smigielski (left) and Fire Department Lt. Jerry Hall (right) on his first day on the job. (Photo by Christopher Mitchell, Public Information Officer)

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of DeFuniak Springs has selected Walton County native Ross Sheffield as the City’s new fire chief replacing retired Fire Chief Charles Burney. 

The new fire chief will oversee the city’s fire department of 12 firefighter/EMTs, life-saving firefighting equipment, fire and life safety inspections, community outreach and overall emergency response and strategic planning.

Sheffield is a Walton High School graduate who served nearly 30 years as a career fireman with the Birmingham Fire & Rescue in Alabama.  He began his firefighting career as a tailboard fireman and advanced to driver/engineer, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, assistant chief, deputy chief and acting fire chief. 

Sheffield is certified as a nationally registered EMT/paramedic and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an associate’s in fire science, and an associate’s in electrical engineering technology.

“Chief Sheffield will be an invaluable asset to the citizens of DeFuniak Springs and our entire fire protection team,” says City Manager Mell Smigielski.  “We all will benefit from his skills and many years of professional service, and we welcome him to the City and back home to his roots and our community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 20, 2020"

Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Waller's Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Horvatic's Kindergarten Class"

The Home Dabbler talks raising spring chickens

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Home Dabbler talks raising spring chickens"

The Home Dabbler talks spring chicken supplies

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Home Dabbler talks spring chicken supplies"

The Home Dabbler talks spring chickens & eggs

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Home Dabbler talks spring chickens & eggs"
More Local News