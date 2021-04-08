DeFuniak Springs murderer sentenced to life in prison

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who attacked a woman with a hatchet was sentenced to life in prison, authorities said Thursday.

Dylan Lee Mancill

On August 24, 2018, an 85-year-old woman was trying out a new electric wheelchair she had just obtained, prosecutors wrote in a news release. The woman stopped at a neighbors’ residence to visit with the homeowner and view a chicken coup. While talking to the neighbor, Dylan Lee Mancill, the neighbors’ son began pacing behind the victim and then picked up a hatchet that was located near the chicken coup and struck the victim in the back of the head, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Mancill then ran away before being arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office about an hour and a half later.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and treated. However, the victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries in May of 2019.

The Medical Examiners’ Office ultimately determined that the victim died as a result of complications from the attack.

Mancill was found guilty of second degree murder with a weapon at a trial in February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Coach Bobby Bowden receives Florida Award

Island Air Express to hold "AeroCamp"

Florida State University Panama City holds belated Homecoming Celebration

Welcome Wall making progress in downtown

Residents want more to be done about Walton beach flag warning systems

Panama City Weather Forecast 4-7-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss