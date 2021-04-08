DeFuniak Springs murderer sentenced to life in prison

DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who attacked a woman with a hatchet was sentenced to life in prison, authorities said Thursday.

Dylan Lee Mancill

On August 24, 2018, an 85-year-old woman was trying out a new electric wheelchair she had just obtained, prosecutors wrote in a news release. The woman stopped at a neighbors’ residence to visit with the homeowner and view a chicken coup. While talking to the neighbor, Dylan Lee Mancill, the neighbors’ son began pacing behind the victim and then picked up a hatchet that was located near the chicken coup and struck the victim in the back of the head, prosecutors wrote in a news release.

Mancill then ran away before being arrested by Walton County Sheriff’s Office about an hour and a half later.

The victim was rushed to a hospital and treated. However, the victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries in May of 2019.

The Medical Examiners’ Office ultimately determined that the victim died as a result of complications from the attack.

Mancill was found guilty of second degree murder with a weapon at a trial in February.