DeFuniak Springs man arrested with more than a pound of meth, 23K in cash

Joseph Fletcher Lee, 46, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, dealing in stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators with the Walton and Holmes County Sheriff’s Offices along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and a drug task force out of Alabama have arrested a man who allegedly had more than a pound of meth, $23,000 and two stolen vehicles, officials said.

Investigators made the arrest while executing a search warrant Thursday at a home on Mixon Road. They also searched a 10-acre piece of property next to the home.

“A stolen camper out of Andalusia, Alabama was located on the adjoining property as well as a stolen Ford Mustang out of Santa Rosa Beach,” deputies wrote in a news release.

In addition, Lee is wanted out of Covington County, Alabama for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and carrying a weapon without a permit.