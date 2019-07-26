NEWS ALERT /
DeFuniak Springs man arrested on molestation charge

19-year-old Keith Gilbert Jr. (Provided Photo/Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on $1 million bond after allegedly touching an 8-year-old girl inappropriately.

19-year-old Keith Gilbert Jr. is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a mother whose daughter reported being woken up to Keith Jr touching her vaginal and buttocks areas. Deputies say Keith Jr was sleeping on the couch inside the home at the time.

After interviews and a medical exam which showed vaginal injury in the girl, Keith Jr. was arrested.

