DeFuniak Springs man arrested on child porn charges

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)- A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars on child porn charges after an investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.

On September 20, Police say 37-year-old Neil Douglas Hawley was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography after SVU investigators conducted an undercover child pornography investigation.

Authorities said 20 images depicting children engaged in sexual conduct were discovered on a device used explicitly by Hawley.

He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail.