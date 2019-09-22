DeFuniak Springs man arrested on child porn charges

News
Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)- A DeFuniak Springs man is behind bars on child porn charges after an investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit.

On September 20, Police say 37-year-old Neil Douglas Hawley was arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography after SVU investigators conducted an undercover child pornography investigation.

Authorities said 20 images depicting children engaged in sexual conduct were discovered on a device used explicitly by Hawley.

He was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

SPARE suicide awareness walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPARE suicide awareness walk"

Habitat builds new home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Habitat builds new home"

Coastal Cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coastal Cleanup"

Children and mental heath

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and mental heath"

Hurricane Response Groups donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Response Groups donation"

Drought conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drought conditions"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.