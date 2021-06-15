Defuniak Springs man arrested on 200 counts of child pornography

News
Posted: / Updated:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on numerous child pornography charges.

The WCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant after receiving a tip from someone that a resident at 191 S Shore Line Circle in Defuniak Springs uploaded an image of child pornography to a social media platform.

On the morning of June 15, 2021, the SVU Unit conducted the search warrant at the home of 45-year-old William Gomes III.

Gomes was interviewed and deputies said he admitted to being in possession of images and videos containing child pornography of infants to the age of nine.

Multi-county pursuit ends with one in custody

According to authorities, a Digital Forensic Investigator evaluated devices on-scene and discovered several additional images and videos.

The digital evidence was collected and evaluated resulting in 200 counts of child pornography.

Gomes was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Walton Fire Rescue has a new device for pediatric patient care

Panama City Weather 6-15-2021

Red snapper fishing season has kicked off in the Gulf of Mexico

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to emergency situation at Mueller Co. in Albertville

Panama City Morning Weather Forecast: 6-15-21

DeFuniak Springs and Walton County officials meet to discuss Mobility Plan projects

More Local News

Don't Miss