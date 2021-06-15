Defuniak Springs man arrested on 200 counts of child pornography

WALTON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on numerous child pornography charges.

The WCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau Special Victims Unit obtained a search warrant after receiving a tip from someone that a resident at 191 S Shore Line Circle in Defuniak Springs uploaded an image of child pornography to a social media platform.

On the morning of June 15, 2021, the SVU Unit conducted the search warrant at the home of 45-year-old William Gomes III.

Gomes was interviewed and deputies said he admitted to being in possession of images and videos containing child pornography of infants to the age of nine.

According to authorities, a Digital Forensic Investigator evaluated devices on-scene and discovered several additional images and videos.

The digital evidence was collected and evaluated resulting in 200 counts of child pornography.

Gomes was arrested and transported to Walton County Jail.