WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On online investigation led to the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs man for reportedly downloading child pornography.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said investigators with the Special Victims Unit conducted an investigation that lead to information that Dean Allan Miller Jr., 77, was allegedly searching for and downloading child porn.

He was arrested for 20 counts of possession, deputies said.

Miller has been giving a $50,000 dollar bond.