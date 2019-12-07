DeFuniak Springs man arrested for child pornography for the second time in three months

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the second time in less than three months, a DeFuniak Springs man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, members of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit executed a search warrant at the home of Neil Hawley, 37.

Deputies say numerous videos containing young children performing sexual acts were located on a laptop inside the home.

Hawley was arrested and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Walton County Jail and has been given a $20,000 bond

In September, Hawley was arrested on similar charges and received a $10,000 bond.

