DeFuniak Springs gets new battery-powered life-saving tools

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — The City of DeFuniak Springs has a new battery-powered life-saving technology.

In the past, the city fire department used gasoline-powered vehicle extrication tools, commonly known as the ‘Jaws of Life.’

This new battery-powered technology has the ability to completely disassemble an entire vehicle before a battery needs to be changed.

DeFuniak Springs City Fire Chief Ross Sheffield said the gasoline-powered equipment would be out of commission if a pipe bursts, but now only one button needs to be pressed to save a life.

“It’s a relief knowing when you get out on the scene you don’t have to worry about too many things going wrong,” said Chief Sheffield. “The power won’t crank or a hose burst, or anything, you can just go to the scene, you can just get off the unit and go straight to the scene.”

Chief Sheffield said this is the station’s first set, which cost $30,000. Included, the city got the jaws of life, a spreader, cutter tools, and multiple batteries. Firefighters are now able to practice with the new devices on donated vehicles.