DeFuniak Springs Fire Department is urging you to check smoke detectors

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The Red Cross has partnered with DeFuniak Springs Fire Department to help keep you safe.

The fire department received smoke detectors in may to install within residents’ houses all for free, so far 80 smoke detectors have been put in place.

Defuniak Springs Fire Chief Ross Sheffield said each house should have at least one, to minimize safety issues. The number one cause of fire he said is unattended cooking.

No wiring needs to be done, installation is quick and easy, the detectors can last up to 10 years.

“These come with a test button on it,” said Sheffield. “Sometimes it’s on the front, middle, or the side. You just go up there and press down on it, just hold it and it will make a noise. You should be able to do that minimum of once a year, but monthly is even better.”

Sheffield said they want to get these installed as quickly as possible. To sign up for these smoke detectors visit the DeFuniak Springs City website.