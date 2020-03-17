DeFuniak Springs City Council declares local state of emergency

City council members in DeFuniak Springs have declared a local state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The council voted on this Monday night to allow them to implement local measures to ensure safety of city employees and residents.

Council members voted to limit travel of city workers outside of the county, cancel all permits for outdoor events and suspend renting all city facilities until further notice or declared otherwise.

They also canceled the city council meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23 and suspended all volunteer city board and committee meetings until May 1.