DeFuniak Springs and Walton County officials meet to discuss Mobility Plan projects

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS Fla. (WMBB) — It is a vision for the next 20 years being put into motion in the Mobility Plan, officials are planning the best way to move residents and visitors around to limit traffic congestion.

“A great opportunity for the city of DeFuniak Springs and their city council and the Walton County Commission to come together and jointly work together for the best interest of all our citizens,” said the Walton County Planning Director Mac Carpenter.

The Mobility Plan was passed by the Walton Planning Commission in March. Now, Carpenter said projects will be presented to each of the municipalities in Freeport, DeFuniak Springs, and Paxton before finalizing projects.

“We have great folks on our city council, we have great folks on the county commission,” said Carpenter. “It is encouraging seeing these folks working together.”

Within this 20 year plan, specific to DeFuniak Springs, city officials wanted to know more about the projects.

“Bruce Avenue extension could be on your plans at some point, but it isn’t showing up on any of your maps right now but it is something that has come up in city council meetings in the past,” said Cliff Knauer the city transportation engineer. “The Mobility Plan as it sits right now has some really good concepts, but it does need some work.”

There will be more fine-tuning on the project list after each joint meeting.

“We can ideally come up with one transportation plan that is a comprehensive plan for our entire county,” said Carpenter.

The next joint meeting to discuss the Mobility Plan will be on Tuesday with the city of Paxton and the Walton County Commission. For more information on the Mobility Plan, you can visit the county website.