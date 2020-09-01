Defense Health Agency Director visits Tyndall Airforce Base

TYNDALL AIRFORCE BASE, Fla. (WMBB)–In 2017, Congress directed the transfer of military treatment centers to the Defense Health Agency, allowing for a more standardized and consolidated health care approach for those serving our country. On Monday, the head of the DHA visited Tyndall Air Force Base to check in on the transition here locally.

“It’s been very impactful to me, including how we can partner with the local medical communities to continue to take care of our airmen and their families, the retirees that are still here and their families,” said Lieutenant General Ronald Place.

General Place says the goal of transferring military treatment centers to the Defense Health Agency is to provide a more streamlined approach to health care.

“For military families when we move from location to location to location, very frequently the process for how we in-process, or how the pharmacy works or how you make an appointment it’s often different at every single location,” said Place.

The transition is providing a uniform health care system across all installations.

“Those simple business practices that are in fact different at most locations, we standardize them so the clinic care outcome improves. Tyndall is a great example of it but it’s no different than anywhere else,” said Place.

Also new under the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act is the soon-to-be mandatory enrollment fee for retirees using TriCare Select health care.

“Group A Tri-Care Select will for the first time on January 1, 2021 will have to pay an enrollment fee,” said Place.

As for the Department of Defense’s approach to handling Covid-19, General Place says they’ve created a registry.

“Their demographics, their medical problems, whether they were admitted to the hospital or not, if they were what therapies they had while they were in the hospital, what other problems and if they recovered,” said Place.

Place says they’re using that information to aid in researching potential treatments.