BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The defense is now pleading its case in a Panama City murder trial. They are trying to convince jurors that Angela Riggins Dantzler is not guilty of premeditated murder.

She was charged after her husband, Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V, was found dead at a home on Kings Harbour Boulevard in 2021.

The defendant, Angela Riggins Dantzler took the stand on Thursday. She said she was abused throughout the relationship and Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V would grab guns and threaten her.

“Lay a bunch of them out on the floor and push the chairs and couch back clean them and he would say it will kill, he would say it will kill, and then he’d point it at you and said it will kill you,” the defendant said.

Angela said the day Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V was killed, she was attempting to move stuff out of the house and that made him angry, making her scared for her safety.

“Very angry as I walk around on eggshells, and I didn’t know what to say a whole lot other than he kept grabbing his gun and going around, it would kill,” Angela Dantzler said.

When the shooting began, Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V was sitting down in a chair, according to testimonies. Angela claimed he was trying to go after her and that’s when she shot him.

“I just kept shooting, at that time, I just, he just, kept hitting and hitting me, and I just kept hollering, stop so I just kept shooting and shooting,” Angela Dantzler said.

During cross-examination, by prosecutor Peter Overstreet, Angela admitted she was the only one with a gun when the confrontation started.

“Ma’am my question to you was, you were the only person discharging a firearm in that house, correct,” Overstreet asked. “Yes,” Angela Dantzler said.

Angela said after Lorenzo Nolle Dantzler V was dead, she attempted to kill herself and remembered nothing until she woke up in the hospital. She has no memory of hiding his body under a stack of linens or when the police arrived at the house.

The trial will continue with more witnesses from the defense on Friday.