Deer Point Reservoir drawdown set for November

News
Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Tuesday’s Bay County commission meeting, Bay County Utility Services announced plans for the 2020 Deer Point Reservoir winter drawdown. 

The 100-day drawdown exposes shoreline vegetation to freezing temperatures in hopes that it will decrease unwanted vegetation in the water. 

This will also improve fishing and boating access and will help wildlife habitat. 

Bay County commissioner, Keith Baker, says this year’s drawdown is especially important so residents can continue to remove debris from the water from Hurricane Michael. 

“It’s a great opportunity, especially now after the storm since we had so much damage,” Baker said. “People can go into their properties and as that drawdown happens, they can go further in and take care of  debris from the storm.” 

The drawdown is scheduled to last until February 28th 

