Deer Point Drawdown to Begin this Week

News
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Utility Services will begin the annual Deer Point Reservoir winter drawdown on Wednesday. 

The 100-day drawdown exposes shoreline vegetation to freezing temperatures in hopes that it will decrease unwanted vegetation in the water. 

This year’s drawdown is especially important after Hurricane Michael washed many items into the lake.  

Bay County Commissioner, Keith Baker, says residents will have the chance to retrieve lost items and debris from the storm. 

“Those folks that live in that surrounding area and on the lake, will have the opportunity to go into a certain part of the lake and clean it out,” Baker said. 

The drawdown will last until February 28th.

