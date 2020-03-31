Deer Point church finds and donates supplies to local hospital

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As doctors and nurses fight the coronavirus head on, their need for supplies has been very public. Here at home, a donation came from an unexpected place.

Pastor Curtis Kent from Deer Point Assembly of God Church in Bay County, says he found the boxes of supplies in the church’s storage facility.

The boxes contained 750 N-95 face masks, over 800 eye goggles and more than one hundred critical cover micro breathe coverall suits in medium and small.

Pastor Kent said he was completely surprised when he found the items. “They were given to us by teams we hosted to work in our communities and churches after Hurricane Michael.” Kent added, “we are so thankful we could aid those working in the medical field who are working so hard to take care of so many in need.”

The church pastor said they just feel blessed to help in a small way.