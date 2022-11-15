PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It can be a hassle deciding how to decorate your Christmas tree and buying all the materials to do it. If you attend the Festival of Trees event this weekend in Panama City Beach, you might not need to do any of the dirty work.

Several businesses have been busy putting together elaborate, themed trees to auction off at the charity event.

Some people spend all year hand-making ornaments to decorate their trees with, others are professional decorators.

Event Organizer Pam Mathis said they’ve raised nearly $70,000 since the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors started the Festival of Trees three years ago.

“As we continue to grow this, we don’t want everybody to think you have to be in real estate. This is open to any business in our community that wants to give back whether it’s a small basket or fully decorated tree or simply just coming to the event and supporting our charities.”

Most of the trees will be auctioned off in a live auction at the Edgewater Beach and Golf Resort this Saturday. Everything else can be bid on through a silent auction.

The event is from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Tickets cost $60. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment are included in the ticket price.

Proceeds go to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and The Life Management Center Integrated Primary Care Program.

To purchase tickets to the event click here for a link to the website. To donate a tree, gift basket, wreath, or to make a monetary donation call the Central Panhandle Association of Realtors office at (850)763-8078.