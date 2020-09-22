Debris removal plans for Walton County after Hurricane Sally Flooding

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Flooding from Hurricane Sally had damaging effects in Walton County and commissioners are finalizing plans for debris removal. So far the commission has set aside $50,000 for both Waste Management and Ashbritt to collect the waste.

“It’s not the worst but it really caught people off guard this time,” said Freeport resident Nancy Schissler.

Schissler and her family are still cleaning debris off their yard from Hurricane Sally.

“The grass and things out of the bay float up into the yard and you just have to pick them up and dispose of them,” said Schissler.

Still, there is a lot of damage countywide.

“Our intent is, hopefully, the state and the feds will go ahead and give a declaration from that Category A, which is debris, and get reimbursement back from that,” said Bill Chapman the County Commission Chairman.

Chapman said to be patient while commissioners are working with both Waste Management and Ashbritt.

“You may call today, but it could be two or three days before it gets picked up, so be patient in that regard,” said Chapman.

If you have flood damage, trees down, or other materials that made it onto your property, the commission says to set that aside for clean up.

“They are pretty much going to pick up anything that’s nonexplosive,” said Chapman.

When you go to set your debris in the right of way, they say to make sure it is about six feet apart from your neighbors and that it is nowhere near a powerline.

“These boom trucks come in, they will not be able to access anything by electrical wires and those types of things,” said Louis Svehla the Public Information Manager for the Walton County.

Kaleb Morain with Waste Management estimates it will take a few weeks to transport debris.

“Depending on how much is out there,” said Morain.

Svehla said beaches will be assessed next.

“After debris picks up we will be really to assess the beach,” said Svehla.

To tell Walton county emergency management about debris removal from your property, you can email damage@waltoncountyem.org or visit the Walton County website for more information.