Debris Removal at the Panama City Marina

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Steps are being taken by Panama City to cleanup the Panama City Marina.

The popular boat docking area was destroyed by Hurricane Michael and has since been closed to the public.



Step one is in progress to remove all storm debris from the basins and on land. The second step in this process is to replace all of bulkheads damaged during storm, with step three being to install wet slips.



City Manager for Panama City, Mark McQueen, says this is a step in the right direction.



“Obviously the marina sustained significant damage, we had not only a lot of vessels lost, but the damage to the marina was pretty pronounced. what we’re seeing is this is the first step in cleaning up the basins and getting the marina cleared,” said McQueen.



Contractors have 90 days to clean the marina, while they work to clean the uplands at the same time. Cleaning from the East to West side, the city had some help.



“There’s been a great outpouring of volunteerism in our community, we saw a lot of it where citizens came down and helped out employees as we cleaned up our marina. We’ve cleaned up alot from the concrete spaces to nails and glass and other sharp objects, ” said McQueen.



FSU’s underwater crime scene staff also came in and mapped the underwater basin so the clean up crew knows where all of the debris is.

You can expect to see large barges and cranes coming in to help with clean up as well.



“This is an iconic step that the city is taking, as we recover the entire city recovers. We’ve had a lot of debris removed, were on out last pass for our debris removal. out communities and our neighborhoods, were seeing now demolition of deteriorated structures. structured that got serious damage,” said McQueen.



The city says there is no specific timeline yet for when the Marina will be back fully functioning.