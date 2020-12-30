Death under investigation in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 80-year-old man was found dead outside of his assisted living facility the day after Christmas.

Sheriff Michael Adkinson said staff at the Brookdale Senior Living Facility in Miramar Beach realized he was missing on Christmas Day.

His body was discovered outside in 30 degree weather the following morning.

Detectives along with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office are trying to determine how he got outside of the facility and how he died.

“We’re going to be as thorough as we can be,” Adkinson said. “We’re not going to rush because that is not the hallmark of professionalism. We are going to do it right and we’re going to do it right the first time. So we’re going to take our time and do this right and we’re going to try and answer everybody’s questions.”

Facility officials extended condolences to the man’s family in a statement to the media.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our residents and are supporting our residents and associates during this time,” they wrote. “It is loss felt throughout our community. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family and friends on the loss of their loved one.”