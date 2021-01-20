[ NewsNation ] /
Death under investigation in Jackson County

News

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Medical Examiners office is assisting with the Jackson County sheriff’s office after a man is found unresponsive at his home and later died at the hospital.

Deputies say he and his girlfriend were fighting and he choked her and she choked him in “in an effort to defend and free herself.”

It happened last Thursday at a home on Maridale Road in Marianna. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office – deputies arrived to the home to find a man unconscious.

He was transported to the hospital and died the following day.

The agency is now waiting on further testing and results from the Medical Examiner and will then turn over their findings to the State Attorneys’ Office.

