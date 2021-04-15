Death of Graceville correction employee under investigation

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Department of Corrections is investigating after an employee at a privately run prison died following an incident with an inmate.

In a statement, Florida’s Department of Management Services said that, “Due to the open-active investigation, information is limited at this time. after the investigation is complete, more information will be made available to the public.”

Jeff Thomas, the warden of the Graceville Correctional Facility declined to comment.

An obituary and social media posts have identified the fallen officer as Matt Sanders.

