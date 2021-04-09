Deane Bozeman student gets the surprise of a lifetime

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A student at Deane Bozeman School was given the ultimate surprise on Friday: a car she had been desperately saving for.

17-year-old Alyssa Morris is a junior at Deane Bozeman and has overcome multiple struggles in her life.

Morris doesn’t have transportation and was working part time to save up for a car of her own.

“I had to quit because my grades started slipping so I just kind of played it out and came to school instead,” Morris said.

Because Morris was saving up for a car, administrators at Bozeman wanted to give her the perfect prom night without spending her money. However, when community members caught wind of Morris’ story, they wanted to give her the surprise of a lifetime.

“I honestly thought I was dreaming I was like did I fall asleep during this meeting, like I just thought maybe they were congratulating me cause I made a new idea for dress code but they were like ‘You got a car,'” Morris said. “And I’m like ‘What? I got a what?'”

Assistant Principal, Christie West, said she’s been working with Morris for a few years.

“She always is a friend to everybody, West said. “If she sees somebody by themselves, she’s the first one to run up and say ‘Hey! How’s your day going?’ You know she journals, she prays really hard, and just is a good kid. She has her own set of struggles and things she might have to overcome but she works and I have never seen a harder working kid.”

West said the donor has purchased the car within a couple of days.

“It just means that there’s good in the world,” West said. “Like, no matter all the bad and the things and the things that these kids have had to overcome the past several years there’s good and there’s good people and that means the world to me.”

Morris said the first place she plans to take her car is to a job interview. She said the car will help her to get a job so she can save money and have a fun experience her senior year.