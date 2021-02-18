Deane Bozeman officials say student who made threat was identified

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — School officials say a situation involving a student threat has been resolved.

The incident began Wednesday after school officials notified parents that a threat had been made by a student.

In an update school leaders said, “The student who made the disturbing comment was identified late last night and law enforcement is involved. The student will not be on the bus or in class today and law enforcement is continuing their investigation.”

You can read the full comments from school officials in their Facebook post below.