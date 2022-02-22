PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you haven’t realized it yet, Tuesday’s date is unique.

2/2/22 is a palindrome, which means it reads the same backward as it does forward.

For a group of Bay County first graders, Tuesday marked a snapshot in time.

Deane Bozeman first graders dropped a few pieces of their own history into a time capsule on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today is 2/22/22 and our students are in first grade and so next time a year like this rolls around it will be 3/3/33 and they will be seniors,” First Grade Teacher Lindsey Hicks said.

In each student’s ziplock bag was a letter to themselves and a personal memento.

Hick said she hopes this will create good memories for her students.



“They are at a unique age right now they are learning so much and they’ve got so much going on and we just thought it would be really cool and really special to put all these little things,” Hicks said. “We had a lot of pop-its and things like that that are really trendy and cool right now and to look back as seniors and get all those memories from first grade.”

Some first graders chose to put pictures into the capsule.

“I put in a bass that I caught. Cause I can pick it up when I am older cause I’m going to remember the first bass I caught,” First Grader Rhett Pigott said.

More than 60 students placed their items into the time capsule.

“I put a couple of pictures of my dog and me and I put a barbie,” First Grader Mckinley Mcqugge said.



“Bozeman is K-12 so these students will have the opportunity to walk past their own little piece of history every day which is really cool,” Hicks said.

They will place a plaque over the spot where the time capsule was buried in front of the school.

The time capsule is set to be opened when these students are seniors on March 3, 2033, which will also be a palindrome.