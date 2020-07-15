Deadline to pay taxes is today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Due to the pandemic the federal government extended the deadline to file taxes from April 15 to July 15.

That deadline is today. Owner of Liberty Tax, Matt Massey, in Panama City says you can request an extension to file your taxes, but you must pay anything you owe the IRS today. Payments made after today will incur a penalty and accrue interest on the amount owed which will need to be paid as well, he said.

Massey said there are options for people who owe and may not have the funds to pay right away.

“Whether you file an extension or you go ahead and file your return, if you owe tax and you don’t have the money to pay the tax then there are installments plans available with IRS that are pretty lenient actually but they are charging you interest while they do it.”

One Bay County resident, Tavares Lowrey, said while COVID-19 has created multiple struggles for society, the tax extension due to the virus was helpful.

“It affected a lot of thing, jobs, the economy, but as far as the aspect of taxes it gave me the extra time to get finances prepared.”

Andrew Taylor, a St. Andrews resident said he was grateful for the extension as well.

“I was able to file later, because I knew I was going to have to pay into it, so I just decided to wait, my wife and I decided to wait.”

Massey urges people to file their taxes as soon as possible if they have not already. Every day that passes will accrue more interest and cost more money, he said.