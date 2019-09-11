Deadline extended for emergency residential trailers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Good news for Panama City residents still living in emergency trailers and RV’s while they fix their homes; the deadline for how long those can remain has been extended.

The decision was made at Monday’s City Commission meeting.

People residing in trailers, RV’s and campers can remain in those, as long as they are actively working to repair their homes after Hurricane Michael.

The original deadline was a year after the hurricane, which was previously extended to eighteen months. That deadline has now been extended again, until October of 2020.

The extension is a response to the recovery and reconstruction process taking much longer than anticipated.

“This is clearly an effort by the City Commission to assist our citizens while they’re working through that housing dilemma that they have found [themselves] in as a result of Hurricane Michael.”

The city of Panama City will still be more strictly enforcing municipal code after the one-year anniversary of Michael.