Deadline approaching for Panama City residents to apply for FEMA flood mitigation assistance grant

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A lot of the people whose homes flooded Thursday say it’s not the first time. They’ve been flooded out repeatedly over the last few years.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen said the City of Panama City is approaching record rainfall totals for this year.

“It really has challenged this community,” McQueen said. “Somewhere between seven and nine inches of rain has fallen into the Panama City community.”

He said Thursday morning’s rain is one of many events to test the city’s infrastructure.

“The stormwater management that we have in place was designed for very different conditions,” McQueen said.

He said there could be an solution for those repeatedly dealing with flooding.

Panama City residents can apply for the FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance Grant if they meet certain qualifications.

“If it happens more than two or more times then they become eligible for the federal government to buy out their home and give them the funds that they need to get them into a higher and dryer home,” McQueen said.

He said this grant can provide 75 to 100 percent relief for demolition, elevating, relocating and buyouts. But in order to apply, residents need to have flood insurance.

“It will be 30 days before the federal government approves that for you but it’s a very reasonable price and it will protect our citizens from what we are experiencing,” McQueen said.

McQueen said residents should consider applying even if they don’t technically live in a flood zone.

“If there is going to be flooding and it is going to take a while before we solve our stormwater management problems it will help protect them and their assets if they get flooded waters,” McQueen said.

The deadline to apply for this program is on October 22nd. Click HERE to get to the application.