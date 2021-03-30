Dat Cajun Place to host Grand Opening party at new location

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– A popular Bay County restaurant has moved its location, and will be hosting a grand opening party this Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Dat Cajun Place’s new location is 2705 Thomas Drive.

Owners Jan and Trudy White opened their restaurant in 2012. The two evacuated to the Bay County area in 2005 after losing much of their belongings in Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

The two had no prior experience in the restaurant industry, but hoped to bring a piece of their home and spicy flavors to Panama City Beach.

The restaurant has undergone several expansions since it’s conceptions, and Jan White said the experience has been humbling.

“Nine years ago Trudy was bored and decided to open a sandwich shop, and a year later we went from 450 square feet to 1500 square feet to eventually 5000 square feet. Nine years later we’re at 8600 square feet,” said Jan White.

The Whites said the new location will allow for more space and seating, as well as parking.

“There’s so much more to offer at the new location, we’ve got the same wonderful staff. I really can’t thank my staff enough,” said Trudy, who added that the move was a bit of a challenge, especially with the pandemic taking a toll on the area for much of this year.

Aside from great food and drink specials, there will also be fun for the whole family, complete with an oyster shucking competition, cornhole tournament, and crawfish eating competition.

The top prize for the crawfish eating contest is a $100 prize and a top prize of $500 for the oyster shucking competition.

There will also be a raffle opportunity, and the money will benefit the local charity Toys for Kids.

Wayne Toups, Cline Street and Heritage will also be performing live music at the event.

Tickets to the event can be found here.