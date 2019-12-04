LIVE NOW /
Daniel Craven Jr. case heard before Supreme Court

News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)- A Jackson County inmate brought his case before the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday morning after being found guilty of stabbing his cellmate to death back in June.

Daniel Craven Jr. was sentenced to death in that case.

Prior to the murder of his cellmate, Craven was already serving a life sentence for another murder conviction he received back in 2011 and he received the death penalty for his most recent offense.

The defense is pointing to the jury and their stances on the death penalty as one of the reasons the trial should be overturned.

The defense implying in their argument that the juror’s bias regarding the death penalty prior to the case may have impacted the sentencing. Arguments concluded earlier Wednesday afternoon. The court will rule at a later date.

