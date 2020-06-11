Dangers of hot cars in the summer

As the summer temperatures are rising concerned parents and pet owners start to worry about keeping their loved ones safe.

“It’s extremely hot and the temperature in a car gets even hotter with the windows up,” said Eizabeth Cueto, a concerned mother.

The Panama City Fire Department says a car can heat up to 20 degrees in just 10 minutes.

When a person is inside a hot car for a long period of time their core temperature begins to rise and then they begin to sweat.

The dehydration will eventually lead to passing out… all within minutes

“Here in Panama City we are reaching temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees,” said Howard Demro, Panama City Fire Department Lieutenant. “In 10 minutes you’re reaching 114 degrees and after 30 minutes we’re reaching 129 degrees.”

Howard Demro is not only a lieutenant at the Panama City Fire Department — he is also a father.

Demro says it is important to keep an eye on your kids at all times to prevent these accidents from happening.

“Just think about hide and go seek. What a good place to hide the car,” said Demro. “Then they stay in that car and it’s hot. It’s 120 degrees.”

When left in the sun the temperature of a car can reach as high as 170 degrees. The PCFD has some ways that you can prevent accidents from happening.

Get rid of the water bottles in your car. When hit by the sun rays they turn into magnifying glasses and it will be even hotter underneath them.

Always lock your cars so kids can’t get inside to play, cool down your car before kids get inside and drink plenty of water throughout the day so you stay hydrated.