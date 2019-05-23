DANGEROUS Suspect on the Run; 22 Stolen Guns Recovered From His House

DeFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. - Almost two dozen guns and thousands of dollars worth of stolen property has been recovered. At this time, several counties are on the hunt for a suspect that could be in the Panhandle.

"We need to find Hunter Brown. If he watches this, we certainly encourage him to turn himself in. There is nothing good to come of him being out," warned Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Walton County Sheriffs Office.

On May 20, Walton County investigators were able to make a major break in their case and retrieved 22 guns, including multiple semi-automatic assault rifles and approximately $55,000 worth of stolen items from a residence in DeFuniak Springs.

Hunter Brown, 34 is a known felon and wanted for several burglaries in Covington County and Walton.

"If you have a criminal stealing guns, that's the last thing you want to have those type of weapons in the hands of a felon. And somebody who is clearly shown absolute disregard for the rules of society," said Sheriff Adkinson. "So, we are very pleased to recover that."

During the investigation, authorities were led to Brown. Enough evidence was left behind in previous burglaries, that investigators were able to execute a search warrant, for Brown's home off Davis Road in DeFuniak Springs.

"The interesting thing about this, many of these firearms were kept in a safe and literally a cutting torch was used to take weapons out of the safe. One of the weapons was fully automatic," explained Sheriff Adkinson.

In addition to retrieving the firearms, Julie Brown, Hunter's sister was living on the property and when SWAT went into the home, she was found in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while on probation.

"Yeah, secondary drug arrest as well to it. Unfortunately this is the scourge of our times and certainly, Walton county methamphetamine we have had to deal with that," shared Adkinson.

Hunter Brown is still on the run and currently wanted for dealing stolen property while on probation. He was last seen driving a 2012 Ford F-250 with a Florida license tag BADA14.

