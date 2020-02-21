Cypress man charged with sex abuse of a child

CYPRESS, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators were joined by other agencies to hunt for and capture a man accused of sexual abuse against a child.

Investigators wrote that they received information that Phillippe Grant Davison, 38, of Cypress, was hiding in and out of abandoned homes and outbuildings near his home.

Phillippe Grant Davison

“The entire day was utilized by searching abandoned buildings, structures, residences, vehicles, and other locations,” deputies wrote. “Multiple interviews were conducted and constant surveillance of family properties was conducted throughout the day.”

He was captured at 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

Davison is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition on a child and lewd or lascivious conduct on a child.