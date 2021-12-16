Cyclists take to the streets for ‘Tour de Lights’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Local bicyclists lit up Lynn Haven Thursday night the 4th annual ‘Tour de Lights’.

The first ‘Tour de Lights’ took place after Hurricane Michael as a way to boost morale in the area.

People went all out decorating their bikes and even dressing in costumes.

Participants in the ride start at Sharon Sheffield Park, travel up to Leslie Porter park, then back down along Anderson Bayou, and end up back at Sharon Sheffield for a total 2.2-mile ride.

“We want to get it to where it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” event coordinator Joseph Fritz said. “I’ve been to some events where they have 3,000 riders. This year we are probably expecting 30 to 40 but we want it to be an event for Lynn Haven that sets Lynn Haven apart from some of the other small towns in Bay County.”

The best-decorated bike and best costume were awarded to the top adults and children under 15.

1st-place winners received $50 gift cards and the 2nd-place winners got $25 gift cards.