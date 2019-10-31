Cybersecurity expert encourages conversation around kids’ smartphone use

(WMBB) — A cybersecurity expert wants to warn parents about some apps and phone features that kids may be using that could put them in danger.

Lisa Good says there are secret apps that your child can use to hide images, phone calls and messages. She wants parents to have conversations with their children about what is on their phones before they get into trouble.

“It’s critical. and you have to remember, your kid is not going to like you all the time. And as a parent, it’s your job to be a parent, not to be their friend,” Good said.

Specifically, Good recommends turning off the Snap Map feature on Snapchat, which can show someone’s exact location. AirDrop, an iPhone feature, can also be used for cyberflashing, where someone will send inappropriate photos to anyone in the area.

Parents can also search the app store on a phone for key words like app store, hide photos, private conversations and dark web. They can then scroll through the app list and see if anything’s already installed. Apps can change, however.

“One of the hardest things for parents is that kids are so tech smart. I’m a cybersecurity expert, i have four kids and they’re smarter than me,” Good said. You have to do everything you can in addition to having conversations.”

In the video below, Good demonstrates a technique she says kids may use to hide what they’re looking at from parents.

Good also appeared on News 13 This Morning with more tips for parents. You can watch that interview here.





