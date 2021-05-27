Customers wait overnight for McDonald’s grand opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The familiar golden arches had their grand opening this morning.

The first in line were father and son, Gerald and Gary Enns, at the new McDonald’s at Bay City Point.

“We got here at about 10 o’clock last night, camped out all night underneath the stars, watched the moon go across, and we just kind of hung out and we waited,” said Gary Enns.

They waited more than 12 hours for the grand opening and were the first of 100 customers who will now receive free happy meals for a whole year.

McDonald’s owner, Tracy Johnstone, said this project was three years in the making. It was planned before Hurricane Michael, but was slowed down hurricane recovery and then the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been 97 days from the time we broke ground here till we are selling our cheeseburger, like right now,” Johnstone said.

They announced they will be partnering with Girls Inc. and will donate 10 percent of sales on the first Monday of every month to them.

Johnstone also said they were able to donate $2500 to Girls Inc. today.

The new location replaced the McDonald’s previously located just down the road at the intersection of Highway 231 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.