Customary Use Battle Continues in Walton County ahead of Hearing

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - With the upcoming Walton County public hearing, the issue of customary use is being put in the spotlight, now brighter than ever.

To show their support for customary use, "Florida beaches for all" held an affidavit sign up at a number of different locations. The event is a part of their ongoing efforts to gather enough signatures to legally challenge the controversial customary use ordinance.

The collected affidavits will be submitted at the hearing as an affirmation of public use. Organizers at the sign up, emphasized the shared nature of beaches.

"It's a shared resource. So for a handful of beach front home owners and politicians to take this away from us is an abomination really. Why do people come to Florida? Why do people come to Walton County? They come for the beaches," said Florida beaches for all board member, Dave Rauschkolb.

The public hearing will be held Saturday, September 8th at 9 a.m. It will be held at the South Walton high school.

