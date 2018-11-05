Curfew and Alcohol Ban Lifted for Bay County
Bay County, Fla. - The curfew and alcohol ban for Bay County were rescinded Monday.
The restrictions began shortly after Hurricane Michael wrecked much of the county and led to an influx of looters in the area.
In an order rescinding the ban county commissioners noted that the situation on the ground has changed and that the move was made after consulting with law enforcement.
More Stories
-
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - In his final pitch to voters, President…
-
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Republican Rep. Martha McSally barnstormed…
-
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Thousands of Central American migrants traveling…