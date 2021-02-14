Cultural Arts Alliance drops more art to their Underwater Museum

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton Tourist Development Council in partnership with the Cultural Arts Alliance and the South Walton Artificial Reef Association have made their third Underwater Museum deployment.

Right off the coast of Grayton Beach, the Underwater Museum is the first in all of the United States.

The TDC Communications Director David Demarest said each year there is a deployment of these artificial reef art pieces, not only is it a unique dive site but it gets to be a better habitat for the marine environment as well.

“They hope to do it every year, this year it was delayed a little bit because of COVID and they had to get their funding in place, they were able to do so and they were able to select the art that they wanted to go down there,” said Demarest. “These are artists not just from the local areas, but from across the county and around the world they apply for it.”

This Underwater museum is something special for South Walton as it brings together ecology, beach, and art.