Crowds are starting to arrive at the pop-up food pantry in downtown Panama City. Traffic is already backed up in the area.

More than 60,000 lbs of food was given away thanks to a partnership between Bay District Schools and Feeding the Gulf Coast.

By 1:45 p.m. school officials said they could hand out food to the hundreds of cars currently in line but no more than that. The event began at 1:30 p.m.