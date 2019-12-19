Crowder Gulf making “last pass” for debris removal in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’re still clearing debris from Hurricane Michael, it is time to put it on the side of the road.

“December 31st will be our last pass,” said Environmental Services Manager Shane Daugherty.

Crowder Gulf will be making their last round to pick up any and all storm-related debris.

“If you have a tree that needs to come down or if you have some vegetative debris you need to get to the curb,” Daugherty said. “You need to do it now, this is the last call for it.”

Crowder Gulf is the city’s debris removal contractor and has been working with the city since the storm to help clean up.

“We’ve collected almost 35 years worth of debris,” Daugherty said. “Right at 3.7 million cubic yards of debris has been removed due to Hurricane Michael.”

Moving forward, if residents don’t put their debris out by December 31st, it could cost them.

“If you have a larger pile bigger than a six by six by four-foot pile, we will start charging for that,” Daugherty said. “We’re going back to the old rules.”

Getting back to normal is their plan, and the city’s solid waste team is working to resume yard trash collection.

The last pass debris removal is expected to take a few weeks to complete.

